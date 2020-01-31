One hurt in officer-involved shooting in Des Moines

Police in Des Moines said a man went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an officer-involved shooting Friday morning.

Police in Des Moines are investigating an officer involved-shooting just east of the statehouse. (KCCI)

KCCI reports it happened around 6:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of Capitol Avenue, just a few blocks away from the State Capitol.

Police responded to a domestic incident at an apartment where they found an agitated man. One officer called for back up when the situation escalated and used a stun gun on the man.

The man attacked the officers. That's when one of the officers shot the man in the arm, police said.

The suspect went to the hospital. No officers were hurt.

The names of the suspect and officers involved have not been released.

Police are interviewing witnesses.