One hurt in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids

One person went to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids early Friday morning.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it happened just before 1:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the exit for 29th Street NE. Officers said a vehicle hit a median/guardrail in the area.

As of 3 a.m. Friday, officers were still on scene investigating. Northbound traffic is allowed to exit at the 29th Street exit.

Authorities did not have any other details about the victim. An investigation is underway.