One hurt in crash on Hwy. 30 Wednesday night

One person was hurt in a crash on Highway 30 in Linn County Wednesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Cedar River Road.

Crews said they arrived to find a Jeep and Chevy Equinox in a ditch.

Authorities said Jeff Gibson, 49, was traveling east on Highway 30 when Patti Stank, 63, failed to yield while turning south on Cedar River Road from westbound Highway 30.

Stank was taken to Mercy Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to officials. She was cited for failure to yield.

Everyone was wearing their seatbelts.