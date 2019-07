One person was sent to the hospital following a crash involving a semi in Linn County Sunday night.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. at Highway 30 and Old River Road.

Authorities said Naomi Rauch, 35, of Ryan, crashed into the back of a semi. She was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash is still under investigation.