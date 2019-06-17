One hurt in Waterloo shooting Monday morning

One person was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning in Waterloo.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the 500 block of East 2nd Street, according to police. Crews arrived to find a victim with an injury to the leg. The victim was reportedly not cooperating with authorities.

The victim went to Allen Hospital by car for treatment.

Details about a suspect were not immediately available.

About 20 minutes later, crews were called to 303 Lafayette Street for burglary possibly involving weapons. A tech team was also called out to help. The suspect eventually came out and was taken into custody.

Police said the suspect was arrested on some unrelated warrants, but charges pertaining to this case were not immediately available.