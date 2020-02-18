One hurt in Jo Daviess county crash

One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in northwest Illinois, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 6:57 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash on U.S. Highway 20, around one-half mile west of Barge Terminal Road near East Dubuque.

Deputies believe that while traveling eastbound on Highway 20, a 2016 Ford Escape collided with the backside of a 1996 Jeep Cherokee that it was trailing. The driver of the Cherokee was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the Cherokee was taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque. There was no indication of their condition.

Both drivers were given citations.

The East Dubuque Fire Department, East Dubuque Ambulance, and East Dubuque Police Department assisted in the emergency response.

The crash remains under investigation.