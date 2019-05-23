One hurt in Iowa City shooting, police say unrelated to other incidents, threats

Police say one person was wounded in a shooting in Iowa City Thursday and say that shooting is unrelated to other recent shootings and social media threats.

The shooting happened at 314 Cayman Street. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public but did not say whether anyone was in custody.

"This incident is not believed to be related to recent shootings in Cedar Rapids, nor the unsubstantiated social media post that is circulating about planned violence in the Iowa City area this weekend," said a press release from Iowa City Police about the shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released.