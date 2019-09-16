One hurt in Hiawatha shooting over the weekend

Police in Hiawatha are looking for anyone who potentially witnessed a shooting over the weekend.

Around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the parking lot of 265 Pirie Drive for a report of shots fired. Officers did not find any victims at the location, but police believe people from two different groups fired shots.

While officers were at the scene, a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the chest showed up at an area hospital. Police said he was connected to the shots fired call on Pirie Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call (319) 393-1212.