One hurt in Anamosa crash involving semi Thursday

The Iowa State Patrol said one person went to the hospital following a crash involving a semi on Highway 151 in Anamosa.

It happened just after 3:50 p.m. Thursday in the area of Circle Drive.

Troopers said a semi was turning left onto Circle Drive when a Nissan Altima heading south hit the semi's trailer. The Nissan came to rest on Circle Drive under the semi's trailer.

The driver of the Nissan went to the hospital. There's no update on their condition.

The Iowa State Patrol did not provide any other details.