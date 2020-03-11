One hurt during shooting at Waterloo bank

A shooting at a Waterloo bank left at least one person with serious injuries Wednesday morning.

Schools and hospitals near the U.S. Bank location in the 3100 block of Kimball Avenue went into lockdown, as well, reports the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

A manager with Rochester Armored Car told the Courier no armored car employees were hurt. Workers were on a normal routine when the shooting happened.

The Courier reports a bullet went through the windshield and out the passenger window of a van at the bank's drive-up ATM. A child was inside the van at the time.

Witnesses tell the Courier they saw armed guards exchanging gunfire with a masked man. He collapsed and what appeared to be a getaway car drove off.

