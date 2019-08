Responders took one person to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Linn County.

It happened around 4:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of Cottage Grove SE. Crews arrived to find a vehicle that rolled, knocking down several trees.

Ian Frana, 23, of Marion, went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office. Authorities charged Frana with failure to maintain control.