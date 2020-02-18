One hospitalized following fire at southwest Cedar Rapids business

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said one person went to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries after a fire on the southwest side.

Just after 7:10 a.m., firefighters responded to RELCO Locomotives at 4200 Thomas Drive SW for a report of a fire in a paint booth inside the facility.

When crews got to the scene, employees brought them to the paint booth and found the room full of smoke. Sprinklers activated to help put out a majority of the fire.

The fire department said crews only had to use a minimal amount of water to put out smoldering material.

Crews ventilated the building. There was no major damage to the paint booth and some minor damage to the paint equipment.

One employee in the paint booth went to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.