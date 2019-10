The Marion Fire Department said an early morning apartment fire sent one person to the hospital.

Firefighters said it happened around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday at 2345 5th Avenue. When crews got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the building.

Crews quickly put the fire out which was confined to the apartment, the fire department said in a press release.

There was no word on the victim's injuries. The cause is under investigation.