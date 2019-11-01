One hospitalized after crash on I-380 Thursday morning

A 27-year-old went to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on I-380 near mile marker 58 Thursday morning.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle heading northbound lost control on an icy part of the road and crossed into the southbound lanes where her car was hit by another vehicle.

Paramedics flew the woman to Iowa City for treatment. Two people in the other car went to a Waterloo hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash forced authorities to close the southbound lanes until 11 a.m. for rescue efforts and clean up.