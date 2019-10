A crash in Fairfax injured a 59-year-old woman Friday evening.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office says at 5:02 p.m. a 49-year-old driver from Walford was going west on Wright Brothers Boulevard and drove through a stop sign at its intersection with Amana Road. That vehicle went into the path of a vehicle that was traveling north on Amana Road.

The driver of the second vehicle was injured. Deputies cited he driver of the first vehicle for failing to yield.