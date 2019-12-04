One dead, suspect in custody following deadly shooting, bank robbery in northern Iowa

A suspect is in custody following a deadly shooting and robbery in northern Iowa, according to authorities.

The Division of Criminal Investigation tells station KCCI one person died in a shooting which reportedly happened during a bank robbery in LuVerne, which is north of Fort Dodge on the border of Humboldt and Kossuth counties. It happened around 9 a.m.

DCI officials said there is no longer a threat to the public.

The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.

A press release from the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office said the female victim died at the scene.