One dead, suspect in custody following deadly shooting, bank robbery in northern Iowa

LUVERNE, Iowa (KCCI/KCRG) A suspect is in custody following a deadly shooting and robbery in northern Iowa, according to authorities.
The Division of Criminal Investigation tells station KCCI one person died in a shooting which reportedly happened during a bank robbery in LuVerne, which is north of Fort Dodge on the border of Humboldt and Kossuth counties. It happened around 9 a.m.
DCI officials said there is no longer a threat to the public.
The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.
A press release from the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office said the female victim died at the scene.