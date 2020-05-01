One dead, one injured after shooting incident in Cedar Rapids

The Cedar Rapids Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex at 1610 30th Street NW at 4:39 a.m. on May 1.

Officers said two adult female victims had gunshot wounds. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigating officers said this was a targeted shooting, and found that the alleged suspect had gone to the Rodeway Inn, located at 4011 16th Avenue SW.

There, officers took an adult male suspect into custody at around 7:19 a.m.

The incident is still under investigation, with more information to follow. The names of the victims have not been released.