One killed in Marshalltown shooting

Authorities in Marshalltown said a 22-year-old man died following a shooting Wednesday night.

It happened just after 9:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Union Street, police said.

When officers got to the scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds. The 22-year-old man died at the scene.

A second man went to a Marshalltown hospital for treatment.

Police did not release the names of the men involved.

The investigation is underway and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725.