One dead following motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids

A 55-year-old man has died from injuries following a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids.

An image of emergency crews responding to a truck vs. motorcycle crash at the intersection of America Drive and 6th Street SW, Saturday evening. (Courtesy: Kendra Cline)

It happened around 6:40 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 6th Street and America Drive SW. Police said they arrived to find a truck hit a motorcycle in the intersection.

Kevin Lauver, of Van Horne, died from his injuries early Sunday morning at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, police said in an update to KCRG-TV9.

The 19-year-old driver of the truck was not hurt, police said.

An investigation is still underway.