One dead and one injured in Fayette County crash

A Sumner man is dead and a teenager is being treated for serious injuries after a car accident occurred at the intersection of W Avenue and 100th Street on May 18.

Just before 11 a.m., Kason Thomas Judisch, 18, of Sumner, was driving a 2008 Chevy Impala that collided with a 2000 Ford F350 driven by Thomas William Simmons, 53, also from Sumner.

Officials say Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene and Judisch was taken to Gundersen in LaCrosse with serious injuries.

The accident is still under investigation