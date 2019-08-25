One dead after two-car accident in Fairfax

An 81-year old man is dead after his vehicle collided with another in Fairfax.

Linn County Sheriff's Deputies and Linn County Rescue 57 responded to a report of a two-car accident with injuries on Williams Blvd. at Prairie Ave. Upon arrival, they found a north bound and south bound vehicle on Williams Blvd. had collided almost head on at Prairie Ave.

The driver of the north bound vehicle was the 81-year old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A 78-year old passenger was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 17-year old female was driving the south bound vehicle. She was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Prairie Ave. when she drove into the path of the other vehicle. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All vehicle occupants were wearing seatbelts. The names of those involved will be released following notification of family members.

The accident remains under investigation.