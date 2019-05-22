One dead after potential tornado overnight in western Iowa

One person is dead after a potential tornado hit a town in western Iowa overnight.

ABC affiliate WOI-TV reports the potential tornado struck the southeast part of Adair, south of I-80.

According to the National Weather Service, it just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Emergency officials said the identity of the victim is not known. They said at least one home was damaged.

In addition, National Weather Service officials said they will be out once the sun is up to look at the damage to see if, in fact, it was a tornado.