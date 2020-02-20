One dead after pedestrian crash in Chariton

One person is dead after a car hit her and a child trying to cross the road on Friday in Chariton.

The Iowa State Patrol said 62-year-old Bette Lawson died this morning after she was hit by a car in Chariton. A 5-year-old child was also hit and injured but is expected to be okay.

Troopers say the car was driven by Karen Blunk, 72, who stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Auburn Avenue and North Main Street. She then proceeded through the intersection. Blunk reportedly didn't see Lawson and the child, because of the glaring sun.

The crash is still under investigation.

