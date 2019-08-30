One dead after motorcycle accident in Dubuque

Dubuque police responded to an accident on Thursday evening involving a motorcycle at the 16th Street entrance ramp on Highway 151/61.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the motorcycle on its side. The driver was said to have been travelling north on the ramp when they lost control causing them and their passenger to be ejected from the motorcycle.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, while the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was identified as Shelly Brenke, 43.

A follow-up investigation is still going on. If you have any information on this accident, you are asked to call the Dubuque Police Department at 563-589-4415.