One person is dead after a farm accident Thursday evening.

Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Rescue 57, and the Ely Fire Department were called to a farm accident that happened at 1404 Walford Road at 5:10 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a tractor attachment has collapsed and killed the driver of the tractor. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials are withholding the identity of the driver at this time.