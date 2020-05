The Grungy County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a driver has died in a fiery car crash on May 19.

Officials say the vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 14 before driving off the right side of the road. The vehicle then struck a DOT sign and a cement pillar at the Highway 20 overpass, where it caught fire.

Officials say the driver died at the scene, but identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy.

The accident remains under investigation.