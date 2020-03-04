One dead after Cedar Rapids stabbing

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said one person died following a stabbing Wednesday morning.

Around 4:25 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 700 block of 8th Avenue SW for a report of a person suffering from a stab wound. When crews got to the scene, they found a 35-year-old man who was unresponsive and had a stab wound in the upper torso.

First responders took him to the hospital where officials pronounced him dead. His body will be sent to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy.

An investigation is underway. Authorities say it does not appear to be random.

The victim's name will not be released until family members are notified.