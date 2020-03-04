One cited after Wednesday morning crash in Marion

The Marion Police Department said officers cited a woman following a crash Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tenth Street at Seventh Avenue.

Officers said Constance Helle was heading east on Seventh when she ran a red light at Tenth Street. She crashed into a van heading south on Tenth which had a green light.

The impact sent the van crashing into two unoccupied cars parked on Tenth Street.

Police said Helle was cited for failing to stop.

The intersection reopened to traffic just after 10:15 a.m.