One case of PMIS reported in eastern Iowa

There is a case of Pediatric Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in eastern Iowa, as of Friday night.

(Pixabay)

That's according to the Polk County Pediatric Medical Collaborative. The syndrome, also known as PMIS and is possibly connected to COVID-19.

During this morning's news conference Governor Kim Reynolds said there were no cases of PMIS in Iowa.

In addition to inflammation, other symptoms include rash, abdominal pain, and vomiting. At least child 3 deaths are linked to the rare syndrome.

The CDC is asking health care workers to report any suspected cases to learn more about this syndrome.