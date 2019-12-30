One arrested following shooting outside of Fayette County bar

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said an Elgin man is facing an attempted murder charge after a fight that led to shots being fired outside of a bar Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office said Wyatt Guyer, 25, is currently in the Fayette County Jail.

Deputies said Guyer fired shots at another person outside of the Elgin Tap early Sunday morning during a fight. There were no injuries.

Deputies later arrested Guyer at a home in Elgin and taken to the Fayette County jail.

If convicted, the sheriff's office said Guyer could face up to 49 years behind bars. He is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.