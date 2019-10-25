One arrested following head-on crash in Linn County

One person was arrested following a crash in Linn County Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:25 p.m. in the area of North Center Point and Cummings Ford roads.

When first responders got to the scene, they found a Buick LeSabre heading north on Center Point Road crossed the center line and struck a Jeep going southbound.

Both drivers went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said in a press release. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Roger Crippen, 42, of Cedar Rapids, the driver of the Buick was arrested on outstanding warrants, OWI and other various charges. He is currently in the Linn County jail.