One arrest made after morning shooting injures one in Dubuque

One person was arrested in relation to a shooting incident that left one man injured in the early morning hours of Wednesday, law enforcement officials said.

Derrick Timmons, 28 (Courtesy: Dubuque County Jail)

Derrick Timmons, 28, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

At around 3:22 a.m., Dubuque Police officers were sent to a report of shots being fired in the 1000th block of Walnut Street. Officials said the officers witnessed a suspect fleeing the area when they arrived. The man ran to 1395 Walnut Street.

Investigators found shell casings in the area and observed a bullet hole on a residence located at 1105 1/2 Walnut Street. They also found a handgun abandoned near 1030 Walnut Street. Nearby surveillance camera video that police reviewed showed an altercation visible in the street. It also helped show that shots were allegedly fired by Timmons from the front porch of a nearby house.

During the course of their investigation, a man showed up to UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police determined it to be related to the incident they were investigating.

After serving a search warrant at 1395 Walnut Street, police arrested Timmons.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Timmons is being held at the Dubuque County Jail on a $45,000 cash bond.