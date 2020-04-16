One Cedar Rapids women facing delay in stimulus check

The first wave of the stimulus checks went out earlier this week. Taffie Preston of Cedar Rapids was one of the millions of Americans ready to receive her check.

"I was kind of excited for it to come because we could use that extra money," Preston said.

Now, she'll have to wait almost three months for the money. She tracked the check through the IRS website and saw it was directly deposited to an old account she hadn't used in almost four years. She called the bank on Thursday and found out the stimulus check will be rejected and sent back to the IRS. She'll receive a paper check instead and it could take up to 10 weeks to send.

"I've been living in Iowa since 2018," she said. "I hadn't used that account even before I had moved to Iowa. They had no issue getting my tax refund deposited into my new checking account that I've been using here for two years. When I saw they were trying to put into the old banking account, I was thinking -- I know this may sound a little rude -- but how could they be that incompetent."

To check the status of your stimulus check, you can go to the IRS website and click on Get My Payment https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.