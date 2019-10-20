Once fog clears in the morning, a great Sunday

After patchy morning fog clears, skies start off with a large amount of sunshine before clouds increase toward afternoon and evening. Southerly winds which will be breezy at times help temperatures into the low to mid 60s today. Tonight comes with a round of showers and some thunderstorms, which extend into Monday morning. More showers are possible later on Monday as well. Expect an early day high in the mid to upper 50s. More showers are possible north of Highway 30 on Monday night, before things dry out for much of the rest of the week. An outside chance of a shower is possible on Thursday in the far south, otherwise temperatures generally trend downward toward next weekend and the early part of next week.