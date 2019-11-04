Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East announces birth of baby girl

Former Olympian for USA Gymnastics and Iowa native Shawn Johnson East announced on social media that she recently gave birth to her first child.

Johnson East appeared in a photo posted to her Instagram account with her husband, Andrew East, and their newborn baby girl. A name for the child was not given.

Johnson East, 27, is originally from Des Moines. She won a gold medal in the balance beam at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. She retired from competition in 2012.

Johnson East was married to East in 2016. This is their first child.