Old Creamery Theatre hold 'Virtual Cabaret' to benefit temporarily closed theatres

Old Creamery Theatre is holding a Virtual Cabaret to benefit five eastern Iowa theatres including Theatre Cedar Rapids which closed its doors temporarily due to COVID-19.

The Cabaret will be streamed on YouTube on April 3 starting at 7:30 p.m. It will feature musical theatre songs, pop song parodies, original sketch comedy and more.

Organizers are looking for high schoolers to submit videos to be included. Click or tap here for the submission form.

Old Creamery Theatre said it's asking for a $5 suggested donation to view the Cabaret, which will be split between five theaters: TCR, Old Creamery Theatre, SPT Theatre, Riverside Theatre and the Coralville Center for Performing Arts.

Click or tap here to make a donation.