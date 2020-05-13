Old Creamery Theatre cancels remaining 2020 season

Old Creamery Theatre is suspending the remaining 2020 season.

The board of directors made the announcement on Monday.

“While we never imagined in our nearly 50-year history that we’d have to make such a heartbreaking decision, we know it is in the best interest of our audiences, artists and staff,” said Board President, Peter Teahen. “The substantial uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 paralyze our ability to forge a clear and fiscally responsible path to present a Season that relies on large-group attendance, so we must make this difficult but necessary adjustment to ensure the safety of our patrons and the long-term health of the theatre.”

Old Creamery theatre is subject to the guidelines of the Actors' Equity Association, a union representing professional actors and stage managers. One of the contributing factors in the decision to suspend the season is due to the fact that the union has not yet released guidelines on when members can return to work.

The theatre also says customers may not feel comfortable returning to the theatre despite loosening restrictions.

Old Creamery says it is exploring socially-distanced outdoor programming. It will also continue to develop virtual offerings including acting classes, Camp Creamery and the recently announced "Songs to Make You Smile: A Virtual Encore," which will premiere live on YouTube on May 23. Proceeds will benefit four participating theatres: Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, Riverside Theatre, Theatre Cedar Rapids and Old Creamery Theatre.

The theatre will contact ticket holders individually regarding cancellations of performances through December 20.

For more information visit oldcreamery.com.