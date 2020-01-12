Oklahoma program offers rescue for horses, other equine

In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 photo, Dr. Charlotte Kin prepares a vaccine for a newly acquired miniature horse at Nexus Equine in Edmond, Okla. A re-homing partner with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Nexus provides veterinary care, farrier care and training for horses it takes in and seeks to re-home. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By  | 
Posted:

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) - Horse industry experts say there's a growing problem of people being unable to care for their horses and other equine animals.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals hopes to tackle this problem with a new facility in Oklahoma that will accept any horse, no matter its condition. The nonprofit agency says it's the first of its kind in the U.S.

The problem can become more acute in states with volatile economies, like Oklahoma. Some horse owners might lose a job or family income, or even grow too old to properly care for their animals.

 