Oklahoma gas station security guard shoots didgeridoo-wielding man

Various types of Didgeridoo. Top: A traditionally crafted and decorated didgeridoo. Middle: A bamboo souvenir didgeridoo. Bottom: An undecorated traditionally-crafted didgeridoo. Cropped photo: July 2009 (Nick Carson at English Wikipedia/Wikimedia Commons/CC A-SA 3.0)
By  | 
Posted:

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities in Tulsa say a security guard at a gas station shot and wounded a man who was swinging an Australian musical instrument at him.

Tulsa police said the shooting happened late Saturday at a QuikTrip convenience store in Tulsa. They say the security guard said he opened fire after the man "swung a large wooden club at him" that was later determined to be a didgeridoo.

Police say that according to witnesses, the man may have also had a knife.

Police say the man was shot once in the groin area but is expected to recover. The security guard told investigators that the shooting was in self-defense. Police say surveillance video appears to back up that claim.

 