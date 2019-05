Jones Golf Course, which is prone to suffering damage when the Cedar River exceeds its banks, will be partially reopening later this week, city officials said on Tuesday.

The course, located at 2901 Fruitland Boulevard SW, will have its front nine holes open to the public starting on Friday, May 24. The rest of the course is still undergoing repairs and is expected to open sometime this summer.

Jones was closed due to flooding both last Fall and this Spring.