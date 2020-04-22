Officials warning taxpayers about COVID-19 economic impact payment scams

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are warning taxpayers about scam artists trying to steal personal information and money using the recently approved COVID-19 economic impact payments.
With Americans receiving COVID-19 economic impact payments, scammers may try to trick people into signing over their check or to ask them to "verify" filing information in order to file a false tax return to steal their identity.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum said Americans need to remember, during this time, to be just as careful about financial information as we would normally be.
“Don’t give out your financial or personal information, or your money, over the phone, or in response to emails or texts. And look out for your elderly neighbors, friends, and relatives to help prevent them from falling victim to scammers," Krickbaum said.
Special Agent in Charge Stiften added these tips:
Officials are urging Americans to go solely to IRS.gov for official information.