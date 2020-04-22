Officials warning taxpayers about COVID-19 economic impact payment scams

Officials are warning taxpayers about scam artists trying to steal personal information and money using the recently approved COVID-19 economic impact payments.

With Americans receiving COVID-19 economic impact payments, scammers may try to trick people into signing over their check or to ask them to "verify" filing information in order to file a false tax return to steal their identity.

U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum said Americans need to remember, during this time, to be just as careful about financial information as we would normally be.

“Don’t give out your financial or personal information, or your money, over the phone, or in response to emails or texts. And look out for your elderly neighbors, friends, and relatives to help prevent them from falling victim to scammers," Krickbaum said.

Special Agent in Charge Stiften added these tips:

The IRS will deposit your check into the direct deposit account you previously provided on your tax return (or, in the alternative, send you a paper check).

The IRS will not call and ask you to verify your payment details. Do not give out your bank account or any other account information - even if someone claims it's necessary to get your check.

If you receive a call, don't engage with scammers or thieves, even if you want to tell them that you know it's a scam, or you think that you can beat them. Just hang up.

If you receive texts or emails claiming that you can get your money faster by sending personal information or clicking on links, delete them. Don't click on any links in those emails or texts.