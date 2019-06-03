Officials warn of fraudulent DNA screening Medicare scam

Federal officials are warning of a fraudulent preventative genetic testing scam that is targeting Medicare recipients, including some in Iowa.

The Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a fraud alert about the scam, which claims that Medicare will pay for genetic testing to check for a person's cancer risk. The target is asked for a cheek swab and their Medicare number.

“Iowans are being targeted in a wide variety of ways including at health fairs, door to door and through telemarketing calls," Kris Gross, director of the Iowa Senior Medicare Patrol, said. “Walk away from this scam and hang up on any calls that attempt to secure your Medicare number.”

Medicare does not routinely pay for genetic testing unless it is deemed medically necessary by a doctor's order.

Iowans can report suspected Medicare fraud, including the genetic test scam to the Iowa Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) by calling 800-351-4664 (TTY800-735-2942) or reporting online.