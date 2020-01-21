Officials seek help finding who shot bald eagle found in Ankeny

A bald eagle flies to sit on a branch over the Des Moines River, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2013, in downtown Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
ANKENY, Iowa (AP) - Officials are asking for help in finding the person who shot a bald eagle found in Ankeny that later died.

Ankeny police notified state officials Jan. 3 after finding a bald eagle that was sitting on the ground at a busy intersection.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says a wildlife rehabber captured the eagle and noted blood coming from its mouth. The eagle died within a few hours later. An X-ray showed the eagle died because of a lead shot BB in its lungs.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the shooter. Anyone with information can call 1-800-532-2020.

 