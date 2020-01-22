Officials say Waterloo warming center can stay open until another location found

The Waterloo warming center at the Jubilee United Methodist Church was at risk of closing, but it can stay open for now as long as local leaders are actively looking for a new location.

The Waterloo Warming Center at Jubilee United Methodist Church on Friday, January 17, 2020 (Jackie Kennon/KCRG).

The current location does not have enough fire safety features, including a sprinkler system. Supervisor Chris Schwartz said they are happy they do not have to force people out in the cold.

“I think that everybody in the community believes that nobody should freeze to death on our streets,” Schwartz said.

The organization, called Friends of the Family, has been helping domestic violence and sexual assault victims since 1992 including housing services, according to the mission statement written on its website. The Waterloo site executive director Ben Brustkern said facing homelessness in the winter isn't just dangerous physically, but also mentally.

“Somebody that's sleeping on the street and has no control over what their surroundings are, and that just wears on a human being,” Brustkern said.

Brustkern said the real issue surrounding homelessness is the lack of permanent housing.

“Shelters have a place, but they're a process in the game, and really this is all about how do we end homelessness. The only way we do that is through permanent housing options,” Brustkern said.

Schwartz said it's a community effort to combat homelessness, done in coordination with Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, the city council, fire department, and the county. Especially now, in the dead of winter.

“I'm very relieved that everybody's coming together in this community to solve this problem and make sure this need is met,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz said they're considering four other locations: The former S and J construction offices on Sycamore Street, within the county courthouse, space in the jail, and the former Hawkeye center on West Fourth Street.