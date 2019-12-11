Officials release name of man who died after being shot by Fort Madison police

State officials have released the name of the person shot and killed by a southeast Iowa police officer on Tuesday night.

(Image: MGN)

Robert Allen Elfgen, 42, of West Point, died after an officer shot him during an incident at a Fort Madison manufacturing company.

According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Elfgen was allegedly inside the Scotts warehouse at around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. A Fort Madison Police officer shot him after Elfgen displayed a handgun.

The name of the officer has not been released.

An autopsy of Elfgen's body is scheduled at the Iowa State Medical Examiner's office in Ankeny.