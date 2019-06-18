Officials release cause of school bus fire that killed Iowa student, driver

The National Transporation Safety Board has wrapped up its investigation into why a Riverside High School student and her bus driver died when the bus they were on got stuck in a ditch and caught fire in Oakland, Iowa.

It happened in December 2018.

The NTSB said the 74-year-old bus driver's back condition and pain impaired his ability to evacuate the bus.

Officials said the Riverside Community School District did not take steps to make sure a bus driver was physically capable of getting himself and passengers out of the bus during an emergency.

According to authorities, the school principal and transportation supervisor knew about the driver's medical condition but didn't make sure the driver was still medically fit to operate the bus.

The NTSB also found the fire started in the school bus' turbocharger because the driver repeatedly tried to accelerate out of the ditch he backed into, but the bus was stuck and the tailpipe was blocked.

According to the Des Moines Register, Glen and Natalie Klindt said the death of their daughter, Megan Klindt, caused them severe emotional distress.

