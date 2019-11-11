Officials investigating two deaths in Webster City

Authorities in Hamilton County are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found Sunday morning.

Webster City officers and paramedics were sent just before 8:15 a.m. to a home in the 700 block of Des Moines Street. When emergency response personnel arrived, they found the bodies inside the location.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the two individuals died. The victims’ identities are being withheld, pending notification of family members.

Police said there is nothing to indicate that the public is in any danger.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Webster City Police Department in the case.