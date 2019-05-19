Officials investigate suspicious device found in truck at Warren County gas station

Authorities in Warren County are investigating a suspicious device that possibly contained explosives, which was found inside the back of a truck at a convenience store.

Around 6:15 a.m. Sunday, the Warren County Sheriff's Office received information from another law enforcement agency about a vehicle parked at the Git-N-Go in Hartford.

Officials said there was a blue and white cooler inside the back of the vehicle that possibly contained explosives. Deputies responding to the scene found the cooler in the bed of the pickup truck.

After examination, investigators determined that the cooler contained items that looked consistent with explosive devices.

The State Fire Marshal's Office was notified, and the bomb squad responded to the scene. A search warrant was executed on the suspicious vehicle, and the items were seized.

They will be examined by the State Fire Marshal's Office to determine what they contain.

As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests have been made in connection with the suspicious materials.