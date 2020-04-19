Officials in central Iowa city request Tyson plant temporarily shut down after COVID-19 confirmed

Officials in a central Iowa city are asking a food processing plant to shut down after some of its employees tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

A Tyson Foods processing plant in Perry on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (KCCI)

According to television station KCCI, at least some workers at the Tyson Foods plant in Perry have confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total number of workers has not been disclosed by officials at the company, or by public health officials.

City officials have requested that the plant closes temporarily, similar to actions taken at a pork processing plant owned by Tyson in Columbus Junction. They are asking for widespread testing at the plant as well as personal protective equipment for the employees that are still working.

John Andorf, the mayor of Perry, said he's worried it could spread from the plant into the community if they don't get a jump start on mitigating the disease.

"I think it's better to error on the side of caution. So yes, I would like to see the plant close, hopefully for a short period of time, while they put some of those procedures in place and do a thorough cleaning. And I'm not sure if that can be done if the plant is open," Andorf said.

Dallas County Public Health officials told KCCI that Tyson is working closely with the local agency and following their recommendations.

Read the original story on KCCI's website.