Officials find suspect in Bremer County

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office reported that they found the suspect they were pursuing on Thursday evening.

A citizen reported that they saw a suspicious man and woman walking south in the 2400 block of Grand Ave. Friday morning. Bremer County Deputies responded to the scene, where they found the female.

Deputies started to look for the male suspect after that. Around 12:45 p.m., police searched a home near the 2400 block of Hilton Ave., where they found the male suspect hiding in the basement.

Jeffrey Allen Geiger, 31, has been charged with third-degree burglary and fifth-degree theft. The female suspect was not charged.